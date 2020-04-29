Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 248.89 ($3.27).

Shares of LON:LGEN traded up GBX 14.30 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.70). 19,836,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Also, insider John Kingman bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £1,643.75 ($2,162.26). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

