Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 2,183,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,191. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LM. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,190.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,938,096 shares of company stock worth $19,499,992 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

