LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Up 5.8%

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.30, approximately 1,055,619 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 872,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $958,195.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $57,722. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 564,678 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,022.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

