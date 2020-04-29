Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stake Cut by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises about 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $82,281,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 191.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

