Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is S&CO Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises about 2.8% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $21,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after buying an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 484,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,923. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.58 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.