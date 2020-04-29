Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.57.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 2,484,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,021. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,025 shares of company stock worth $1,013,466. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

