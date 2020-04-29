Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.81 and last traded at $112.54, approximately 315,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 289,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.89.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,434,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.