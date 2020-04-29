LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

LIVN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 715,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.79. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

