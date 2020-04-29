Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading 8.8% Higher

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.60, 9,563,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 12,845,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 407,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 52,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 95,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 71,315 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

