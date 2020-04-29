Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading Up 5.5%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.45, approximately 1,468,326 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,601,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,663 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

