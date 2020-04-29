LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 12th

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.