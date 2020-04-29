LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Roth Capital currently has $6.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

LYTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 198,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

