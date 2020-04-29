LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Roth Capital currently has $6.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.
LYTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 198,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
