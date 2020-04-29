Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.42%.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 14,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,614. The stock has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

