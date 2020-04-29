Lympo (LYM) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Allbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 229% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.02513183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00210904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Allbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

