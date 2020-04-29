Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

MGYR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.