Maj Invest Holding A S Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 6.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $149,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $161.36. 3,172,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,941. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

