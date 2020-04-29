Maj Invest Holding A S Has $129.27 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 203,891 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $129,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,995. The stock has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average is $271.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

