Maj Invest Holding A S Makes New $91,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Nike comprises 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NKE traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,143,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,770. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.