Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 543,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,732,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after buying an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.52. 5,588,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

