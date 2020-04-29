Maj Invest Holding A S Reduces Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

