Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.93, 191,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 285,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Marcus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marcus by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.