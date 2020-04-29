MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.86.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,987,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.43. 268,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $270.99 and a 1 year high of $452.78.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

