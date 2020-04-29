MasTec (MTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTZ traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 33,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,155. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

