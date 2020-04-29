MasTec (MTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MTZ traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 33,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,155. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
