Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Up 10%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, approximately 3,676,192 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,468,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 3.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

