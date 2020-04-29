Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.60. 4,341,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.