Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,591 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,159,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,554. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

