Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 14.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.22. 1,862,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

