Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,343,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.