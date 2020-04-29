Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 528,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Hersha Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 210.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 573,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,927. The firm has a market cap of $183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.54%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 413,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,805.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,715 shares of company stock worth $1,631,431. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.