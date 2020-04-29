Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.91. 21,394,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,230,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $534.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

