Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 10,483,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,413,262. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.