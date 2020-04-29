Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.59 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-$0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.35.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. 4,542,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.