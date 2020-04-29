Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEC. ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

MEC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 million and a PE ratio of -17.03.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

