Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,001. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

