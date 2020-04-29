Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,001. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average is $195.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

