Mears Group (LON:MER) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MER. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Mears Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of MER traded up GBX 4.94 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 164 ($2.16). 57,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.47.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

