Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 4,500,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

