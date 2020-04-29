Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 18.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 123.8% in the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 101,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 4,500,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,734. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

