Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.74.

MEET stock remained flat at $$6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Meet Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Meet Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

