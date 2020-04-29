Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.47.

MLCO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 4,714,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,428. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $5,067,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 112,420 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

