Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 519.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,341,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,217. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

