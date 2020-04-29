Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 179,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,268. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $471.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative net margin of 177.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $1,023,424.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 811,872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

