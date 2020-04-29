MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of MCBS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 3,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $277.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCBS. Raymond James cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

