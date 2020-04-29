MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Trading Up 9.8%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 33,134,596 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 24,718,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several analysts have commented on MFA shares. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 101,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

