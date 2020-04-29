Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 81,411 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

EWZ traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. 27,960,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,991,691. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

