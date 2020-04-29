Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,504 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.11% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000.

NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 1,748,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

