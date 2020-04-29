Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.00. 966,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,462. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

