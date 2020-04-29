Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,160 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,963,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,361,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,160,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,807,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 502,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,479. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.