Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

