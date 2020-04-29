Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

